EPF Adjusts Stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF), a substantial securities holder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has recently adjusted its stake in the company, as revealed in a new disclosure. On September 6, 2024, the EPF engaged in multiple transactions, which included disposing of a total of 7,634,100 ordinary shares and acquiring 106,500 shares, reflecting active changes in their direct interest in the healthcare giant. These transactions were conducted through Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd, highlighting the EPF’s ongoing portfolio management activities.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.