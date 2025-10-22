EPack Prefab Technologies Announces Financial Results and Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited ( (IN:EPACKPEB) ) has shared an announcement.

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarters ending June and September 2025. The company also approved a change in the designation of Mr. Krishnan Ganesan to a Non-executive Non-independent Director following the termination of a Shareholders’ Agreement. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing adjustments post-listing and may influence its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

More about Epack Prefab Technologies Limited

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited operates in the construction industry, specializing in prefabricated building solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative and efficient prefab technologies to meet the growing demands of the construction sector.

Average Trading Volume: 155,616

