EPack Prefab Secures Major Order for Pre-Engineered Steel Building

Epack Prefab Technologies Limited ( (IN:EPACKPEB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited announced the receipt of significant purchase orders totaling INR 1,29,94,90,685 from Avaada Ventures Private Limited. This order, considered material by the company’s management, involves the design, fabrication, and supply of a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This development is expected to enhance EPack Prefab’s market position in the pre-engineered building sector and strengthen its operational capabilities.

EPack Prefab Technologies Limited operates in the construction and engineering industry, specializing in the design, fabrication, and supply of pre-engineered steel buildings. The company focuses on providing innovative building solutions for various sectors, including industrial and commercial projects.

