EPACK Durable Limited Announces Senior Management Changes

Epack Durable Limited ( (IN:EPACK) ) has shared an announcement.

EPACK Durable Limited has announced changes in its senior management team. Mr. Nandkishor Shivprasad Khandelwal, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, has resigned to pursue new opportunities, and Mr. Krishan Dhiman, Vice President of Manufacturing Excellence, has experienced a change in his role due to a restructuring in the reporting hierarchy. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing adjustments to enhance operational efficiency and strategic alignment.

More about Epack Durable Limited

Average Trading Volume: 195,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 33.07B INR

