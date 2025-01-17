E&P Global Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition

Stay Ahead of the Market:
E&P Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:1142) ) has shared an update.
E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, listing the roles and functions of each member. The company’s board includes executive directors, a non-executive director, and independent non-executive directors, alongside detailing the membership of three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This announcement highlights the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and stakeholder engagement.
YTD Price Performance: -20.63%
Average Trading Volume: 193,458
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$72.51M
