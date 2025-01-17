E&P Global Holdings Appoints New Independent Director to Strengthen Board

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

E&P Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:1142) ) has shared an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wong Wei Hua Derek as an independent non-executive director, effective January 17, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in auditing and financial management, Mr. Wong will also serve as the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees. This strategic appointment is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its board’s expertise and compliance with listing rules.

More about E&P Global Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -20.63%

Average Trading Volume: 193,458

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$72.51M

