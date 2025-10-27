E&P Global Holdings Appeals Russian Mining License Revocation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E&P Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:1142) ) has provided an announcement.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced an appeal regarding the revocation of its mining license in Russia, which is crucial to its operations as it represents approximately 96% of the company’s total assets. The outcome of this appeal could have a significant impact on the company’s financial position and its integrated mining plan for the Lapichevskaya Mine. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1142) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on E&P Global Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1142 Stock Forecast page.

More about E&P Global Holdings Limited

E&P Global Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mining assets. The company’s operations are significantly focused on its mining licenses in Russia, which constitute a substantial portion of its total assets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,455,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.39B

Find detailed analytics on 1142 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

