E&P Global Holdings Announces Effective Date for Capital Reorganisation

E&P Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:1142) ) has provided an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced the effective date for its Proposed Capital Reorganisation, which has been confirmed by the Cayman Court. The reorganisation will lead to a change in the trading format of the company’s shares, with trading in the Reduced Shares commencing on 24 March 2025. This reorganisation is expected to impact the company’s operations by altering the share structure and potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

E&P Global Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -14.29%

Average Trading Volume: 79,558

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$78.31M

