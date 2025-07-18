E&P Global Holdings Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E&P Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:1142) ) has provided an announcement.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 12, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, with specific limitations on the aggregate number of shares. This AGM is a significant event for the company as it outlines strategic decisions that could impact its governance and financial strategies.

