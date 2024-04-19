EOS Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS), a company operating in the defense and space systems sectors, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 21 May 2024 at the MinterEllison offices in Canberra. Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting, which will include discussions on the company’s performance and future plans, particularly in the areas of defense technology and space communications. EOS is known for its advancements in remote weapon systems, space control, and satellite communications, catering to defense and government markets.

