Enzon Pharmaceuticals Extends Rights Agreement Expiration Date

Enzon Pharmaceuticals ( (ENZN) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the Fifth Amendment to its Section 382 Rights Agreement, originally established on August 14, 2020, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company as the rights agent. This amendment extends the Final Expiration Date of the rights from September 30, 2025, to December 31, 2025. The amendment reflects the company’s management belief that this extension is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders.

More about Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Average Trading Volume: 38,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.93M

