Enzo Biochem Executives Receive Raises and Equity Rewards

Enzo Biochem, Inc. has rewarded its top executives for the company’s performance in the 2023 fiscal year, with CEO Kara Cannon receiving a salary bump to $375,000 and a $150,000 bonus, and CFO Patricia Eckert’s salary rising to $275,000 with a $50,000 bonus. In addition, both executives were granted equity—Cannon with 150,000 restricted stock units and Eckert with options for 75,000 shares, both vesting over three years—to further align their interests with the company’s success.

