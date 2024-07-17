Enwell Energy Navigates Challenges, Eyes Recovery

Enwell Energy (GB:ENW) has released an update.

Enwell Energy reports a dip in Q2 2024 production due to disruptions from the ongoing war in Ukraine and regulatory challenges, with output from its primary fields MEX-GOL and SV down from the same period last year, and the VAS field off-line. The company remains focused on resuming operations at the VAS field following the lifting of suspensions on their licenses and is cautious yet optimistic about navigating the difficult operating conditions. Enwell’s cash reserves stand strong at $93.7 million, with plans to continue safeguarding its personnel and operations amidst the challenging environment.

