Enwell Energy Faces License Suspension in Ukraine, Halts Production

Enwell Energy ( (GB:ENW) ) has issued an announcement.

Enwell Energy has announced that the Second Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine has reinstated suspension orders for its Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL) and Svyrydivske (SV) production licenses. As a result, Enwell is ceasing all field operations and shutting down production for these licenses. The company is continuing to challenge these suspensions in court and is working with legal and advisory teams to address the regulatory challenges posed by Ukrainian authorities.

More about Enwell Energy

Enwell Energy plc is an AIM-quoted company specializing in oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates primarily in Ukraine, focusing on the development and extraction of hydrocarbons through its production licenses.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $90.93M

