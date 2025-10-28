Envoy Medical Granted Nasdaq Listing Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Envoy Medical announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company an extension for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This decision was influenced by Envoy Medical’s recent equity capital raises, debt extinguishment, and the FDA’s approval to advance to the final stage of the Acclaim® cochlear implant clinical trial. The company has until February 23, 2026, to comply fully with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), during which it will continue to update Nasdaq and the public on its compliance progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (COCH) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Envoy Medical stock, see the COCH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COCH is a Underperform.

Envoy Medical’s stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant negative profit margins and high leverage. Technical analysis also indicates bearish trends, with the stock trading below key moving averages and showing weak momentum. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

Envoy Medical, Inc. is a hearing health company focused on pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions. The company offers innovative technologies for the hearing loss spectrum, including the Esteem® active middle ear implant and the investigational Acclaim® cochlear implant. Envoy Medical aims to enhance hearing technology to improve access, usability, compliance, and quality of life.

Average Trading Volume: 3,002,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.47M

