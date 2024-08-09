Envision Greenwise Expands Global Recycling Reach

Golden Ponder Holdings Limited (HK:1783) has released an update.

Envision Greenwise Holdings Limited has entered into Memoranda of Understanding with numerous collaborators across Europe and Singapore to develop and expand its battery recycling and reverse supply chain business. These agreements include setting up recycling plants and expanding networks, with the promise of exclusive cooperation at the specified locations. The company aims to finalize the terms within a 24-month exclusivity period, with financial commitments to be outlined in future definitive agreements.

