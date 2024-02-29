Envirotech Vehicles Announces CFO Transition and New Appointment

The latest update is out from Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV).

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. has undergone a shift in its financial leadership, with CFO Douglas M. Campoli stepping down and Franklin Lim stepping in as the new CFO as of February 28, 2024. Lim brings a wealth of experience from previous roles in significant companies and has a strong academic background, including a Master’s in Accountancy and a CPA license. His financial expertise is expected to steer the company with a solid hand, with his annual salary set at $180,000.

