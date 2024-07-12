EnviroSuite Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

EnviroSuite Ltd (AU:EVS) has released an update.

EnviroSuite Limited has announced the issuance of 79,920 unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. These securities are part of the company’s efforts to incentivize its workforce and will be issued on May 6, 2024. The release issued on July 12, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

