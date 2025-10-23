Environmental Clean Technologies Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Environmental Clean Technologies Limited ( (AU:ECT) ).

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and can submit questions in advance. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and will provide updates through the ASX if necessary.

More about Environmental Clean Technologies Limited

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing technologies for cleaner and more efficient energy production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,118,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.26M

