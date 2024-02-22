Envestnet Inc Realigns Segments for Enhanced Performance Evaluation

Envestnet Inc (ENV) has released an update.

Envestnet has realigned its reportable segments to better match the internal financial analysis conducted by its executives, moving its Wealth Analytics business from the Data & Analytics segment to the Wealth Solutions segment. This restructuring, effective from October 1, 2023, is aimed at enhancing performance evaluation and resource distribution within the company. Despite these changes, the overall financial outcomes remain unchanged. For investors and stakeholders, Envestnet assures continuity, as past financial statements have been adjusted to reflect this new structure and will be presented alongside Non-GAAP metrics that provide additional insight into the company’s operations.

