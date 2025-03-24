Entrada Therapeutics Gains UK Approval for DMD Study

Entrada Therapeutics Inc ( (TRDA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 24, 2025, Entrada Therapeutics announced it received authorization from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to initiate ELEVATE-45-201, a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ENTR-601-45 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients amenable to exon 45 skipping. This study is part of Entrada’s Duchenne franchise, aiming to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of ENTR-601-45. The company plans to start the trial in the UK in the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant step in its strategy to develop three Duchenne programs globally by the end of the year.

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of medicines that target intracellular areas previously considered inaccessible. Their proprietary Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics aim to deliver a range of therapeutics into various organs and tissues, improving the therapeutic index. The company is advancing a portfolio of RNA-, antibody-, and enzyme-based programs for treating neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic, and immunological diseases, with lead programs targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

