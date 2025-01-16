Entra ASA Issues New NOK 500 Million Commercial Paper

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Entra ASA ( (GB:0R3Y) ) has provided an announcement.

Entra ASA has announced the issuance of a new commercial paper, which will be active from January 20, 2025, to March 20, 2025. The issuance, with a coupon rate of 4.92% per annum, is valued initially at NOK 500 million, reflecting Entra ASA’s strategic financial activities under the regulatory framework of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More about Entra ASA

YTD Price Performance: -2.26%

Average Trading Volume: 5,926

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK20.07B

