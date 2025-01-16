Entra ASA Issues New NOK 500 Million Commercial Paper

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Entra ASA ( (GB:0R3Y) ) has provided an announcement.
Entra ASA has announced the issuance of a new commercial paper, which will be active from January 20, 2025, to March 20, 2025. The issuance, with a coupon rate of 4.92% per annum, is valued initially at NOK 500 million, reflecting Entra ASA’s strategic financial activities under the regulatory framework of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More about Entra ASA
YTD Price Performance: -2.26%
Average Trading Volume: 5,926
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: NOK20.07B
Find detailed analytics on 0R3Y stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.