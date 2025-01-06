Entheon Biomedical Secures $500,000 in Private Placement

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Entheon Biomedical ( (TSE:ENBI) ) just unveiled an update.

Entheon Biomedical Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising CDN$500,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units at CDN$0.10 each. The funds will be used for general working capital, and the securities are subject to a hold period until May 4, 2025. This move supports Entheon’s operational funding needs and potentially strengthens its market positioning in the biotechnology sector focused on addiction treatment.

More about Entheon Biomedical

Entheon Biomedical is a biotechnology research and development company focused on treating addiction and substance use disorders.

YTD Price Performance: -11.68%

Average Trading Volume: 2,897

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.11M

