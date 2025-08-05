Enterprise Metals Set to Commence Drilling at Key Western Australia Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Enterprise Metals Limited ( (AU:ENT) ) has issued an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited has completed a Heritage Survey at its Doolgunna project, paving the way for drilling to commence in early August. The company plans to conduct a 12-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Vulcan Prospect, targeting primary gold mineralization zones. Additionally, an 18-hole aircore (AC) program is planned for the Vulcan and Goodin Fault Prospects to map near-surface gold mineralization. At the Murchison Project, Enterprise has received approval for 23 AC holes to explore potential rare earth element deposits, following promising discoveries by Victory Metals Ltd nearby. These developments could enhance Enterprise’s position in the mining sector, potentially leading to significant resource discoveries.

More about Enterprise Metals Limited

Enterprise Metals Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in exploring gold and rare earth elements (REE) across various projects in Western Australia, including the Doolgunna and Murchison projects.

Current Market Cap: A$4.11M

