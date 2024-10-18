Enteq Technologies Shares See Voting Rights Shift

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies PLC has announced a change in its voting rights, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. reducing its stake to 7.0583% following a dilution due to new shares being admitted for trading. This adjustment reflects a shift from their previous position of 10.9742%, impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates shifting power within the company’s governance.

