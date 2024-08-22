Entain’s BetMGM Revolutionizes Sports Betting in Nevada

Entain plc (GB:ENT) has released an update.

BetMGM, powered by Entain plc’s technology, becomes the first sports betting app in Nevada to offer users a unified digital wallet for seamless betting across the nation. This innovation allows customers to place wagers in Nevada and continue using the same account in other BetMGM markets, enhancing the user experience with convenient features like in-app market switching. Alongside the app’s expansion, BetMGM provides responsible gambling education and tools to ensure a safe gaming environment for its users.

