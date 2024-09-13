Entain PLC Major Shareholding Update

Entain plc (GB:ENT) has released an update.

Entain PLC has announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has crossed the threshold for major holdings, now possessing a total of 10.01% of voting rights as of September 11, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification, with The Capital Group Companies holding over 63 million voting rights through its various investment management entities. The Capital Group’s investment arms manage the shares on behalf of clients, rather than for their own corporate account.

