Entain PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Entain PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a major shareholder. The group’s voting rights in Entain have decreased slightly from 10.010471% to 9.942983%, as of April 2, 2025. This adjustment reflects a minor shift in the ownership structure, potentially impacting the company’s governance dynamics and shareholder influence.

Entain PLC is a non-UK issuer involved in the gaming and sports betting industry, offering a range of online and retail betting products and services. The company is known for its focus on digital gaming and operates in various international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -19.19%

Average Trading Volume: 2,151,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.5B

