Ensurge Micropower Gains Prospectus Approval

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has announced the approval of their Prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority, which facilitates the listing of both Private Placement Shares and Convertible Loan Shares on Oslo Børs. The Prospectus is now available online and at the offices of the Company’s law firm, with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS having served as financial and legal advisors respectively.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.