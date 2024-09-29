Ensurge Micropower Announces Upcoming Webcast

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has announced a webcast on October 1, 2024, at 11:00 CEST to be hosted by Arctic Securities, with the company’s chair Terje Rogne presenting. Participants can register online to join the event, which will also feature a Q&A session. The company specializes in ultrathin, flexible solid-state lithium microbatteries for wearable devices and IoT sensors.

