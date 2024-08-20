Ensurge Micropower Advances with Solid-State Batteries

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower has started shipping its innovative 10 µm multi-layer Solid-State Lithium Batteries to strategic partners and a Global Fortune 500 medical-device company, signaling progress towards their energy density and charge cycle targets. The company has also developed new production efficiencies, for which it’s seeking patents, and their latest battery shows exceptional pulse current capability, especially for Bluetooth devices. Ensurge specializes in ultrathin, flexible microbatteries for wearables and IoT, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.