EnSilica PLC Announces Key Board Changes

Ensilica PLC ( (GB:ENSI) ) has shared an announcement.

EnSilica PLC has announced a change in its directorate with the appointment of Stephen Brindle as a Non-executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in financial services, capital markets, and technology to the board. Stephen Brindle’s appointment is expected to enhance EnSilica’s strategic positioning in high-growth technology sectors. Additionally, Janet Collyer has resigned from the board for personal reasons, and Wasim “Woz” Ahmed will assume the role of Senior Independent Director.

More about Ensilica PLC

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house specializing in custom ASIC design and supply for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system houses. The company provides integrated circuit design services, with expertise in custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs across markets such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications. EnSilica also offers a portfolio of core IP in areas like cryptography, radar, and communications, and has design centers in the UK, India, and Brazil.

YTD Price Performance: 2.30%

Average Trading Volume: 126,203

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

