Ensign Energy Services reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues experiencing a slight decline to $434.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a minor increase. The company also made significant strides in debt reduction, contributing to a notable decrease in interest expenses.

