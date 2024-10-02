EnQuest PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has reported the repurchase of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2024, through Merrill Lynch as part of a previously announced share buyback program. A total of 345,877 shares were bought across multiple trading venues at varying prices, with a portion slated for cancellation and the remainder to be issued to the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust. As a result, the total voting rights in EnQuest have been adjusted to 1,879,243,320 following the share cancellation.

