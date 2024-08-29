EnQuest PLC Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has recently bought back 294,281 of its ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch, as part of an ongoing share repurchase plan announced earlier this year. This brings the total number of shares purchased since April to over 26 million, at a cost of around £3.65 million. Post cancellation of some shares, the total voting rights in the company will stand at approximately 1.89 billion.

