EnQuest PLC Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Enquest ( (GB:ENQ) ).

EnQuest PLC has announced the repurchase of 210,498 ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch International as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated earlier in 2024. The company has purchased over 55 million shares since April, with a portion held in Treasury for future issuance and others canceled, impacting the total voting rights.

More about Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates within the energy sector, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company targets the North Sea and other key global markets to deliver energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -20.42%

Average Trading Volume: 2,722,549

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £222.2M

For detailed information about ENQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.