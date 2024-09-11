EnQuest PLC Completes Share Buyback Initiative

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has executed a share repurchase on September 10, 2024, buying back 603,734 Ordinary Shares at various prices across multiple trading venues, as part of their ongoing share repurchase program initiated on April 29, 2024. After the repurchase, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 1,910,898,579 with an additional 25,000,000 Shares held in Treasury. The repurchased shares either have been or will be allocated to the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust or canceled to reduce the number of shares outstanding.

