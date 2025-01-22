EnQuest Expands Southeast Asia Operations with Vietnam Acquisition

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Enquest ( (GB:ENQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EnQuest PLC has announced its acquisition of Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business, securing a 53.125% equity interest in the Chim Sáo and Dua production fields. This strategic move aligns with EnQuest’s aim to expand its international footprint by investing in fast-payback assets with low capital expenditure and reduced carbon intensity. The acquisition, valued at $84 million, is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2025 and will enhance EnQuest’s operations in Southeast Asia. The Chim Sáo and Dua fields, key assets in this transaction, are forecasted to significantly contribute to the company’s production and cash flow, underscoring EnQuest’s growth and diversification strategy in the region.

More about Enquest

EnQuest PLC is an independent energy company operating in the UK North Sea and South East Asia. It focuses on responsible management of existing energy assets, providing creative solutions through the energy transition. EnQuest trades on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 5.73%

Average Trading Volume: 2,711,839

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £245.9M

For detailed information about ENQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.