EnQuest Expands South East Asian Presence with Vietnam Acquisition

Enquest ( (GB:ENQ) ) just unveiled an update.

EnQuest PLC has completed the acquisition of Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business, gaining a 53.125% stake in the Chim Sáo and Dua production fields. This acquisition aligns with EnQuest’s strategy to expand its footprint in South East Asia by investing in fast-payback assets with low capital expenditure and reduced carbon intensity. The transaction, valued at $85.1 million, strengthens EnQuest’s position in Vietnam, offering potential for increased production and extending the Production Sharing Contract beyond 2030. The acquisition also enhances EnQuest’s operational capabilities in the region, supported by successful maintenance activities and well interventions that have already increased production.

EnQuest’s strong technical analysis and valuation metrics are major positives, indicating potential undervaluation and growth. However, financial performance concerns, particularly high leverage and declining revenues, pose significant risks. Positive corporate events bolster the outlook, highlighting strategic growth and operational excellence.

More about Enquest

EnQuest PLC is an independent energy company with operations in the UK North Sea and South East Asia. The company focuses on the responsible management of existing energy assets, aiming to create value through the energy transition. EnQuest trades on the London Stock Exchange and is known for its strategic vision to be a partner of choice in the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,980,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £236M

