EnQuest Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 142,737 of its ordinary shares on October 22, 2024, through Merrill Lynch, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company has been actively buying back shares since April, with a total of over 41 million shares repurchased, resulting in 25 million shares held in treasury and 16.5 million shares canceled. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

