EnQuest Conducts Major Share Buyback Initiative

EnQuest PLC has announced the buyback of 177,534 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 13.23 GBp per share on 10 July 2024, with the shares to be held in Treasury for future issuance to the company’s Employee Benefit Trust or cancellation. The total cost of shares bought back since 29 April 2024 has reached £2,365,270.40, resulting in 16,319,034 shares in Treasury and the total voting rights of the company standing at 1,899,605,305. This action is part of a share repurchase program announced earlier in April.

