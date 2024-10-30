EnQuest Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC recently repurchased 571,913 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 11.11 GBp, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and retaining others in treasury for future allocation. Following these transactions, EnQuest’s total voting rights stand at 1,872,440,460.

