EnQuest Advances Share Repurchase Programme

EnQuest PLC has announced the purchase of 448,031 of its own shares on 15 July 2024 as part of a share repurchase programme initiated on 29 April 2024. As a result of this transaction, the company now holds 16,943,338 Ordinary Shares in Treasury, which will primarily be allocated for the company’s Employee Benefit Trust, with any additional shares acquired to be cancelled. The total voting rights in EnQuest now stand at 1,898,981,001, excluding shares held in Treasury.

