EnQuest Advances Share Buyback Program

EnQuest PLC has actively been repurchasing its ordinary shares, with a recent transaction involving the acquisition of 611,457 shares across various trading venues on October 2, 2024, through Merrill Lynch. As a result of the buyback initiative that began on April 29, 2024, the company has acquired over 37 million shares, with some held in Treasury for future employee benefits and the remainder cancelled, affecting the total number of voting rights. This move is part of a strategy to manage the company’s share capital, inviting shareholders to adjust their stake notifications in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

