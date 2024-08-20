EnQuest Advances Share Buyback Program

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has reported the buyback of 234,021 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 13.16 GBp per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program initiated in April. To date, the company has secured nearly 25 million shares to be allocated to its Employee Benefit Trust, with the excess expected to be cancelled, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, leaving the total voting rights in the company unchanged at 1,891,240,416.

