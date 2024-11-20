EnQuest Adjusts 2024 Outlook Amid Operational Challenges

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

EnQuest PLC has updated its operational guidance following an unexpected outage at the Ninian Central Platform, which slightly impacted its production targets for 2024. Despite this setback, the company is investing in flare gas recovery to boost performance and expects a capital expenditure of around $250 million for the year. Additionally, EnQuest has terminated a rig contract for the Kraken field, potentially reducing 2025 capital expenditures by approximately $60 million.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.