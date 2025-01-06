Enovix Appoints Kristina Truong as Chief Accounting Officer

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Enovix ( (ENVX) ) has issued an announcement.

Enovix Corporation announced the appointment of Kristina Truong as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, a strategic move as the company prepares for significant growth in 2025. With over 25 years of experience, Kristina Truong will oversee financial operations and contribute to driving operational excellence and transparency, crucial as Enovix scales its operations across five international geographies.

More about Enovix

Enovix is a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in high-performance battery manufacturing. It aims to enhance technology products by delivering advanced batteries, partnering with OEMs globally to improve user experiences with its innovative battery architecture. Enovix operates facilities in India, Korea, and Malaysia.

YTD Price Performance: 4.54%

Average Trading Volume: 6,182,826

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.39B

