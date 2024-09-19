Ennismore Ups Stake in Costain Group

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Ennismore Fund Management Limited has notified Costain Group PLC of a change in its voting rights, reaching a total of 8% on September 18, 2024. This shift reflects an increase from the previous notification, with direct voting rights totaling 22,022,829 shares. The notification indicates a strategic move by Ennismore, potentially signaling investor confidence in Costain’s future.

