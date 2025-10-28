ENN Energy Updates on Share Options and Privatization Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ENN Energy Holdings ( (HK:2688) ) has provided an announcement.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited announced the lapse of 40,500 share options under its 2012 Share Option Scheme, affecting the total number of relevant securities issued by the company. This update is part of a broader proposal to privatize ENN Energy through a scheme of arrangement, which remains subject to certain pre-conditions and conditions. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities, as the proposal’s implementation is not guaranteed.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2688) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ENN Energy Holdings stock, see the HK:2688 Stock Forecast page.

More about ENN Energy Holdings

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the energy sector. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas and related energy services, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,548,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$76.57B

Find detailed analytics on 2688 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue