ENN Energy Updates on Privatization Proposal and Share Issuance

ENN Energy Holdings ( (HK:2688) ) has provided an update.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited announced an update under Rule 3.8 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers regarding the privatization proposal by Xinneng (Hong Kong) Energy Investment Limited. The update includes the exercise of 5,000 share options, leading to the issuance of new shares, impacting the total securities issued by the company. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the proposal and share option offer are contingent on certain pre-conditions and conditions being met.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2688) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the energy sector. It focuses on providing natural gas services and solutions, playing a significant role in the energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 26.12%

Average Trading Volume: 3,539,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$76.57B

